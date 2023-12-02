Tech to power tourism, but Karnataka govt role also important: Experts

Hrithik Kiran Bagade By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourism is a sunrise sector with limitless opportunities. Data shows that the potential in tourism, including all its aspects such as travel, food, hospitality, and support activities, constitutes about 10 per cent of the global GDP. It is also a large employer, with at least 10 per cent of a workforce connected to the industry in some way or the other.

However, globally geopolitical tensions, health crises, and economic stresses have impacted tourism, requiring the sector to devise novel ideas to cater to the modern traveller. This observation also relates to the Karnataka scenario, which calls for a major fillip from both government and industry, with technology playing enabler.

According to V Ravichandar, former co-chair and former member of Karnataka Tourism Vision Group: “There are opportunities for tourism in Karnataka with its treasure trove of heritage, coast, and wildlife. However, we have been unable to capitalise on it. What is holding us back?”

Addressing a panel discussion on tourism at Bengaluru Tech Summit on Friday, FlippAR CEO Vivek Jain echoed, there are roadblocks that need a technological push. “Permissions to set up the needed infrastructure must be streamlined. More funds (from the government) must be allocated for projects around technology and startups that are working on tech interventions in tourism,” he added.

Accordingly, several firms working on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Immersive Metaverse Experience and Augmented Reality (AR), are ideating solutions to support the sector, making it more relevant and accessible to people.

Meanwhile, it is important for the industry to support and involve the local community, rather than just using immersive technology to get them that needed experience, said other panelists.

It is about getting people to a place, and not so much the other way around. Another fear is that the use of AI may impact jobs of guides, etc.

Stressing on the government’s role in Karnataka tourism, eSamudaay co-founder Ravi Haldipur said, “The government must play a role in building infrastructure, and then tell the story of the state in the right language to the world.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Tourism is a sunrise sector with limitless opportunities. Data shows that the potential in tourism, including all its aspects such as travel, food, hospitality, and support activities, constitutes about 10 per cent of the global GDP. It is also a large employer, with at least 10 per cent of a workforce connected to the industry in some way or the other. However, globally geopolitical tensions, health crises, and economic stresses have impacted tourism, requiring the sector to devise novel ideas to cater to the modern traveller. This observation also relates to the Karnataka scenario, which calls for a major fillip from both government and industry, with technology playing enabler. According to V Ravichandar, former co-chair and former member of Karnataka Tourism Vision Group: “There are opportunities for tourism in Karnataka with its treasure trove of heritage, coast, and wildlife. However, we have been unable to capitalise on it. What is holding us back?”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing a panel discussion on tourism at Bengaluru Tech Summit on Friday, FlippAR CEO Vivek Jain echoed, there are roadblocks that need a technological push. “Permissions to set up the needed infrastructure must be streamlined. More funds (from the government) must be allocated for projects around technology and startups that are working on tech interventions in tourism,” he added. Accordingly, several firms working on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Immersive Metaverse Experience and Augmented Reality (AR), are ideating solutions to support the sector, making it more relevant and accessible to people. Meanwhile, it is important for the industry to support and involve the local community, rather than just using immersive technology to get them that needed experience, said other panelists. It is about getting people to a place, and not so much the other way around. Another fear is that the use of AI may impact jobs of guides, etc. Stressing on the government’s role in Karnataka tourism, eSamudaay co-founder Ravi Haldipur said, “The government must play a role in building infrastructure, and then tell the story of the state in the right language to the world.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp