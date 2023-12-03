800 vacant posts in the health department will be filled: Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said the government will fill up 800 vacancies in the health department to ensure government hospitals provide quality medical service to the people and the process has already begun.

Inaugurating various facilities including surgery and physiotherapy units and a laboratory at the Government Composite AYUSH Hospital on the premises of Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, Rao said 800 candidates including nurses, doctors, paramedical staff, laboratory technicians are being recruited through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

“We have the best infrastructure in the state, but no recruitment of staff has been done in the past five years. It has severely affected the quality of medical care in government-run hospitals. Hence, there is a need to fill the vacancies in a phased manner. In the first phase, we are recruiting 800 staff across the state,” he said.

He added that three mobile AYUSH units will be provided to Puttur, Belthangady and Sullia taluks in Dakshina Kannada this year. “These mobile units will have a doctor and a multi-purpose worker who will treat the patients in the villages,” he informed.

Regarding the traditional method of treatment available at AYUSH hospital, the minister said there is a need to upgrade the facilities and add more room for research. “MCF, MRPL and other private companies are joining their hands to serve the community using their CSR funds. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has donated around Rs 38.5 lakhs to AYUSH hospital. AYUSH Sports Medicine and Research Centre has been already sanctioned to the hospital and a detailed project will be approved by the state government soon,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada District AYUSH Officer Mohammad Iqbal said the AYUSH hospital in Mangaluru offers AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) treatment under one roof and the hospital will be developed as a Centre of Excellence for Arthritis and Asthma. Mundkur Shyamaprasad Kamath, Executive Director (Refinery), MRPL was present on the occasion.

