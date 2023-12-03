Home Cities Bengaluru

Advocates call off stir, legal action to continue against accused policemen  

The agitating members of the District Lawyers’ Association were insistent on continuing with the protest until the accused police personnel were arrested.

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, strike

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Lawyers, who had called for an indefinite protest against the police assault on lawyer Preetam in Chikkamagaluru, on Saturday decided to withdraw the protest temporarily.

The agitating members of the District Lawyers’ Association were insistent on continuing with the protest until the accused police personnel were arrested.

However, High Court Chief Justice P B Varale and Krishna S Dixith, who began hearing on the suo motu case on the alleged police assault on the lawyer, told lawyers to call off the indefinite stir and attend court proceedings as usual.

It may be remembered that the HC judges on Friday expressed their dissatisfaction over the incident asking if a lawyer could be assaulted for the simple reason of not wearing a helmet. They had expressed concern over the fate of common people when they went to police stations. Bengaluru Lawyers’ Association president Vivek Subba Reddy told the media here that the police had assured the court of taking serious action against the accused soon and based on the HC Chief Justice’s plea, the protest has been withdrawn.

“The High Court has appealed to the lawyers not to boycott court business like Trade Union workers and go ahead with legal action against the accused. If the accused are not arrested, lawyers from across the state will be brought to Chikkamagaluru and the struggle will continue,” Vivek said.

Meanwhile, lawyers of taluk courts in the district and AAP media spokesperson Dr K Sundara Gowda condemned the assault. Chikkamagaluru MLA H D Thamaiah along with former MLC  A V Gayatri Shanthe Gowda visited the Mallegowda district hospital and enquired about the health of injured Preetam. Former MLA C T Ravi too met Preetam and promised to seek action against the accused.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chikkamagaluru Lawyer protest Bengaluru District Lawyers’ Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp