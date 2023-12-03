Advocates call off stir, legal action to continue against accused policemen  

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Lawyers, who had called for an indefinite protest against the police assault on lawyer Preetam in Chikkamagaluru, on Saturday decided to withdraw the protest temporarily.

The agitating members of the District Lawyers’ Association were insistent on continuing with the protest until the accused police personnel were arrested.

However, High Court Chief Justice P B Varale and Krishna S Dixith, who began hearing on the suo motu case on the alleged police assault on the lawyer, told lawyers to call off the indefinite stir and attend court proceedings as usual.

It may be remembered that the HC judges on Friday expressed their dissatisfaction over the incident asking if a lawyer could be assaulted for the simple reason of not wearing a helmet. They had expressed concern over the fate of common people when they went to police stations. Bengaluru Lawyers’ Association president Vivek Subba Reddy told the media here that the police had assured the court of taking serious action against the accused soon and based on the HC Chief Justice’s plea, the protest has been withdrawn.

“The High Court has appealed to the lawyers not to boycott court business like Trade Union workers and go ahead with legal action against the accused. If the accused are not arrested, lawyers from across the state will be brought to Chikkamagaluru and the struggle will continue,” Vivek said.

Meanwhile, lawyers of taluk courts in the district and AAP media spokesperson Dr K Sundara Gowda condemned the assault. Chikkamagaluru MLA H D Thamaiah along with former MLC A V Gayatri Shanthe Gowda visited the Mallegowda district hospital and enquired about the health of injured Preetam. Former MLA C T Ravi too met Preetam and promised to seek action against the accused.

