Fire department empowers citizens to handle emergencies

The fire department conducted a training session, showcasing and demonstrating the use of all fire safety equipment to residents.

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “If homes are safe, the city would be safe. Each of us is responsible for our safety, hence, we must stay alert,” Kamal Pant, DGP, Fire and Emergency Services said, at Brigade Gateway on Saturday.

An event was organised by the fire department to sensitise residents about fire safety. With Agni Rakshana - Safe Home, Safe City, the department aims to provide demonstrations and training to handle fire emergencies. 

The fire department conducted a training session, showcasing and demonstrating the use of all fire safety equipment to residents. Pant highlighted three major fire incidents reported in the city in October, emphasising the need for citizens in Karnataka to stay vigilant, despite existing safety measures.

The project aims not only at prevention but also at fostering responsible actions to navigate emergencies effectively. 

Blocked fire extinguishers, obstructed fire exits, covered sprinklers, dry fire hydrants, and combustible materials in equipment were identified as potential causes of unmanageable situations, underscoring the importance of timely checks and awareness.

