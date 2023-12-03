Home Cities Bengaluru

Register as voter, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath tells youth

“All those who are 18 years of age can self-register online through the web portal: voters.eci.gov.in or Voter Helpline Mobile App,” said the commissioner.

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tushar Girinath

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of a special drive to increase the number of younger voters in the electoral rolls, BBMP conducted a special drive across eight zones on Saturday at their respective offices.

At an interaction programme as part of a special registration campaign at Yelahanka’s Seshadripuram College, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “Young voters who turned 18 years should be registered in the voter list. Apart from registering young voters, the police are also holding a special drive to include graduates into the draft rolls on December 3.”

The final list of voters for the Bengaluru Graduates’ Constituency voters’ list will be out on December 30.
Those who will turn 18 in the electoral roll next year can register in the electoral roll under ‘Form 6’. Once enrolled, as soon as he/she turns 18 by January next year, will automatically be included in the roll.

