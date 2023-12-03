Science can be taught in any language: Kollegala Sharma

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kollegala Sharma, science communicator, said on Saturday that the country needs many science communicators to teach the subject to schoolchildren in a fun and impactful way.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF), Sharma said one should try and communicate through various mediums and make children understand science.

In urban and rural schools, activities related to science have been standardised. “You have a building block, you build it. One has an assembly kit, one just assembles it. But what about the principle behind it? If one understands a concept, he can always teach it in different ways. We should let children learn from doing rather than the other way around,“ Sharma said.

People often tell him that talking about science in regional languages is difficult. However, he believes that once the concept is distilled, it can be communicated in any language and any dialect. The language should not become a barrier. He said that he tried various mediums and now talks about science in his weekly podcast on YouTube, “Janasuddi”, a news digest in Kannada on scientific discoveries. “Science is generally an abstract idea. Any abstract idea that needs to be communicated should use similes, real-time examples or introduce hypothetical questions or situations to hook the students or even adults,” he said.

There are two ways of science communication: one is to induce “wonder” and the other is to educate, which is “instructional knowledge.” “What I am trying to do in schools is create wonder and let knowledge follow,” he said.

‘Janaprashne’, his book for children, was released recently. In the book, he talks about animals and how they protect themselves in the ecosystem.

Space for everyone:

Biman Nath, astrophysicist, at Raman Research Institute, held a session on space exploration for children. A brief talk on the space sector and wonders of the universe, an interactive quiz, was held. Speaking to TNIE about the scope of improvement in textbooks related to space concepts, he said, “There are just dry facts. No explanation about how and why a certain phenomenon exists, and I think that can be changed.” Space is for everyone aged between 8 and 80, and everyone can learn something, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Kollegala Sharma, science communicator, said on Saturday that the country needs many science communicators to teach the subject to schoolchildren in a fun and impactful way. Speaking on the sidelines of the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF), Sharma said one should try and communicate through various mediums and make children understand science. In urban and rural schools, activities related to science have been standardised. “You have a building block, you build it. One has an assembly kit, one just assembles it. But what about the principle behind it? If one understands a concept, he can always teach it in different ways. We should let children learn from doing rather than the other way around,“ Sharma said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); People often tell him that talking about science in regional languages is difficult. However, he believes that once the concept is distilled, it can be communicated in any language and any dialect. The language should not become a barrier. He said that he tried various mediums and now talks about science in his weekly podcast on YouTube, “Janasuddi”, a news digest in Kannada on scientific discoveries. “Science is generally an abstract idea. Any abstract idea that needs to be communicated should use similes, real-time examples or introduce hypothetical questions or situations to hook the students or even adults,” he said. There are two ways of science communication: one is to induce “wonder” and the other is to educate, which is “instructional knowledge.” “What I am trying to do in schools is create wonder and let knowledge follow,” he said. ‘Janaprashne’, his book for children, was released recently. In the book, he talks about animals and how they protect themselves in the ecosystem. Space for everyone: Biman Nath, astrophysicist, at Raman Research Institute, held a session on space exploration for children. A brief talk on the space sector and wonders of the universe, an interactive quiz, was held. Speaking to TNIE about the scope of improvement in textbooks related to space concepts, he said, “There are just dry facts. No explanation about how and why a certain phenomenon exists, and I think that can be changed.” Space is for everyone aged between 8 and 80, and everyone can learn something, he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp