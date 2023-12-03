Home Cities Bengaluru

State hands over Raghavendra Co-op Bank scam to CBI

“I have seen the suffering of those who have lost their money. I am handing over  the case to the CBI to conduct a proper investigation and get justice for all the victims," the CM said.

Published: 03rd December 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaks during an interview in Bengaluru, April 21, 2023.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The state government on Saturday accorded sanction to the CBI to investigate multi-crore fraud allegedly committed by Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank Ltd, Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Cooperative Ltd and Sri Guru Sarvabhowma Souharda Credit Cooperative, all based in Bengaluru.

The financial malpractice committed by the directors, chief executives and staff members of the management board left depositors and customers in the lurch and the issue has been discussed several times in the Assembly.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “I have seen the frustration and suffering of those who have lost their money. For this reason, I am handing over  the case to the CBI to conduct a proper investigation and get justice for all the victims.”

He said, “Thousands of depositors had invested their lifetime savings in the banks with dreams like marrying their children, buying a house and ensuring a proper retired life. All of them were left bewildered about their future because of the fraud. Even when I was the Leader of the Opposition earlier, I was vocal inside and outside the House and participated in protests to get justice for the depositors. Even then, we insisted that this case should be investigated by the CBI.”

While issuing the order, the government said the CBI would have to identify and investigate those involved in the fraud. The department officers/officials/others shall hand over data/information/records as and when required by the CBI and provide place, resources, manpower and logistic support including Camp Office and Vehicles to CBI in connection with the case. The Cooperation Department had requested to hand over the case to the CBI. Accordingly,  the government decided to hand over the investigation of the multi-crore fraud cases to the CBI, the order stated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Siddaramaiah Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp