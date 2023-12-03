Woman abducts sister’s two kids, kills one

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: An inhuman incident took place in Muttakahalli village under Peresandra police limits of Chikkaballapura where a woman kidnapped two children of her younger sister killed the boy and tried to drop the girl in Bengaluru.

The incident came to light when an auto driver, who ferried the accused smelled something fishy and informed the police. When the police probed the matter, startling facts came out.

According to a police source, Ambika and Anita are sisters and their father died long ago. Their mother brought them up and married them off. Due to some personal issues, both Ambika and Anitha left their husbands’ houses and started living in their parental house. The police said both used to quarrel frequently. To take revenge with her sister, Ambika kidnapped both her children and plotted to kill them.

In the guise of playing with them, Ambika took Madhu (6) and Manushri (4) to a remote place and killed the elder one by hitting him with stones. She later buried the child’s body in a mango grove. She even wanted to kill Manushri but changed her plans at the eleventh hour. She decided to drop her in Bengaluru instead.

While travelling in the auto, the driver got suspicious about Ambika’s behaviour. He informed Cubbon Park police who immediately alerted Chikkaballapura police. A team arrested her and upon inquiry, she revealed that to take revenge with her sister Anitha, she has decided to kill her children.

