Home Cities Bengaluru

4K motorised vehicles for physically challenged 

The CM said a plan is also being implemented to build 10 residential schools for children with mental disabilities, at a cost of Rs 2 crore, in seven districts.

Published: 04th December 2023 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaks during an interview in Bengaluru, April 21, 2023.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the Karnataka government is taking steps to distribute motorised vehicles to 4,000 persons with disabilities (PwD) in 2023-24, on World Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed on Sunday (December 3).  

The CM said a plan is also being implemented to build 10 residential schools for children with mental disabilities, at a cost of Rs 2 crore, in seven districts. He was speaking at a programme organised by the Department of Women and Child Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens on Sunday. 

Students from the Shradhanjali Integrated Primary School during the
International Day of Persons with Disability at Jawahar Bal Bhavan
in Bengaluru | Allen Egenuse J 

Disabled people are not a burden to society, and have proven it with progress and achievements made across fields, the CM said. Further efforts are being made by the state to provide equal opportunities to the specially abled in education and employment. According to the 2011 census, there are 13,24,205 persons with disabilities in Karnataka. The state has also provided Rs 284.27 crore for educational, medical rehabilitation and senior citizen welfare development of disabled persons, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
physically challenghed Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp