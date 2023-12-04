4K motorised vehicles for physically challenged 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the Karnataka government is taking steps to distribute motorised vehicles to 4,000 persons with disabilities (PwD) in 2023-24, on World Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed on Sunday (December 3).

The CM said a plan is also being implemented to build 10 residential schools for children with mental disabilities, at a cost of Rs 2 crore, in seven districts. He was speaking at a programme organised by the Department of Women and Child Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens on Sunday.

Students from the Shradhanjali Integrated Primary School during the

International Day of Persons with Disability at Jawahar Bal Bhavan

in Bengaluru | Allen Egenuse J

Disabled people are not a burden to society, and have proven it with progress and achievements made across fields, the CM said. Further efforts are being made by the state to provide equal opportunities to the specially abled in education and employment. According to the 2011 census, there are 13,24,205 persons with disabilities in Karnataka. The state has also provided Rs 284.27 crore for educational, medical rehabilitation and senior citizen welfare development of disabled persons, he added.

