Lores galore in Bangalore 

BENGALURU : Between a sunny Saturday and a rainy Sunday, Bengaluru saw the convergence of close to 30,000 people at the annual Bangalore Literature Fest 2023 which celebrated prolific writers while engaging in important discussions around gender, identity, migration, histories and the human condition.

The festival, held at LaLiT Ashok, brought together not only notable personalities like former Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha MV Rajeev Gowda, former Ministry of Culture Secretary Abhijit Sengupta, and writer Poile Sengupta, but also created a space for many to meet their favourite authors.

Bengaluru boy and standup comedian Kanan Gill, and actor Huma Qureshi were also at the fest to speak about their debut books Acts of God, and Zeba: An Accidental Superhero, respectively.

Sibling revelry

Amish

BLF is an encapsulation of Bengaluru’s reading habit. My sister Bhavna Roy and I have written Idols together, which explains the concept of murti puja. While we are such proud idol worshippers, it’s a practice that teaches intuitive liberalism, environmentalism, and respect for multiple truths. Since we are one of the last surviving idol-worshipping cultures, we wanted to speak of those philosophies. I am working on a new fiction novel on Rajendra Chola which I hope to release soon as well as the fifth book of the Ramachandra Series which can also be read as the prequel to the Shiva Trilogy.

Write turn

Huma Qureshi

I love Bengaluru and I am so happy that my book’s debut happened here. I don’t like sitting still and the idea came to me around the end of 2018. Not just Zeba, all the characters in the book are me; whether it’s the dictator or the father. The book is about an ill-behaved woman who becomes a superhero. In the larger context, I have created a fantasy fiction and it’s about a make-believe kingdom that has an evil king and how Zeba manages to overthrow him.

‘Translations important to any culture’

Vivek Shanbhagh

BLF is a significant literary festival because of the diversity and discussions we have here and the seriousness with which it’s done. Sakina’s Kiss has recently been translated into English from Kannada. Translations are always important to any culture. It is not for the author, it is for the receiving language. I have grown up reading translations from all over the world and we have to see it from the ‘receiving end’.

Comic relief

Kanan Gill

My book, Acts of God, will release next month. A sense of freedom and playfulness was essential to the form of the book, which is also a part of my personality. I would do a disservice to myself if I wasn’t as free as I wanted to be. Most things that you do in life are annoying, so you have to extract fun from any given situation, which is what I told myself about every character and every situation.

Food and Faith

Devdutt Pattanaik

I have been part of the last few editions of BLF and can see how it has evolved each year. Being a mythologist, I try to understand how people follow certain practices. Faith is all about human insecurities. We don’t break faith, only a cruel person does. We are all insecure and looking for answers. Other than Jain food, I don’t think people have access to what Jainism is. In other religions, the idea of offering food to God does not exist. In India, this act is very important but in Jainism, you don’t offer food, one of the subjects I explore in my recent book, Bahubali: 63 Insights into Jainism.

Root cause

Perumal Murugan

Migration has always been a central theme of whatever I have written. This particular migrant experience is quintessential and the inspiration for Fire Bird, which won the JCB 2023 for Literature in November. It came from the life of one of my ancestors. In his migration, I questioned what Muthu [the protagonist] was seeking and it emerged to me that this was true for the larger human condition itself.

Sunday blues

Bengaluru’s overcast weather didn’t dampen the spirit of cricket lovers in the city, who queued up at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which played host to the India vs Australia match – the fifth T20I game on Sunday. Along with painting their faces with tricolours and wearing the team jersey, fans revelled in the support for the Indian team, which is led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Crowd-puller

There was a sense of familiarity about Abraham Verghese’s The Covenant of Water, set around three generations of a family from Kerala. The familiarity could also be after talkshow host Oprah Winfrey described his book as ‘magnificent’. The 68-year-old physician said the story, which took 14 years to develop, might have come from his closet space at home, but has left it to the readers to interpret. “I expect readers to get a different version of the book. But everyone is an individual and takes the story and makes it their own. But if you hate the book, then you and I are going to have a problem (laughs),” he said.

