Smuggled arecanut seized from Kempegowda International Airport.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a major crackdown, the vigilance wing of the state Commercial Tax department seized 460 bags of arecanut weighing 11,500 kg at the Kempegowda International Airport. The absence of necessary transportation documents raised suspicions about the cargo’s origin.

The preliminary investigations revealed a network involved in the supply of low quality arecanut from North Eastern regions including Assam and Manipur to unregistered traders in Madhya Pradesh and Bengaluru. Collaborating with the authorities of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) from the implicated states, an inquiry that was conducted exposed the use of names and mobile numbers on airway bills, hinting at potential smuggling from Myanmar, an official release stated. The illicitly transported arecanut were priced as low as Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg, the release added.

In another operation, tax officials seized a vehicle for transporting arecanut reusing an e-way bill, exposing tax evaders who posed as farmers. The accused allegedly misinformed farmer leaders and also held protests. However, the tax evasion established through digital evidence after which the fraudsters admitted the tax evasion and paid Rs 24.26 lakhs penalty under the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax Act.

