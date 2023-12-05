Bengaluru court orders reprobe into fraud case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court ordered reinvestigation into a case in which the Wilson Garden police had filed a ‘B’ report, giving a clean chit to five persons, including a designated senior advocate.

Sandeep Lengade, a businessman, had filed a complaint against his wife, the daughter of a former judge of the Karnataka High Court who passed away a few years ago, her advocate, and the latter’s associates, with the Wilson Garden police in December 2022. “As per her residential address, the case was supposed to come up before the Bengaluru Rural court. But the accused persons inserted the words ‘Mallasandra, Uttarahalli hobli’ in the application fraudulently to ensure the case would come up before the Bengaluru Urban court.

By doing so, the accused have cheated me and the court,” he had alleged in his police complaint. The police, who had registered an FIR booking the accused, including four advocates for cheating, forgery and other charges, gave them a clean chit by filing a ‘B’ court. Lengade had filed a protest petition against the closure report, stating that police had not probed the case impartially and had filed the ‘B’ report under pressure.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, on November 29, observed that the Aadhaar card of the accused (Lengade’s wife) does not specify that she is a resident of Mallasandra and that the investigation officer has not questioned the complainant and verified the documents.

Further, the court viewed that it was just to direct the Wilson Garden police to reinvestigate the case. Lengade alleged that the act was committed to get favourable orders from the court and said he had also filed a complaint against the advocates involved with the vigilance wing of the High Court.

