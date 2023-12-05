Bengaluru to remain cloudy for two more days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the effects of Cyclone Michaung over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, its impact could be felt in Bengaluru as well, and the city will likely witness cloudy skies and cold weather till Tuesday, say officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru.

According to IMD officials, due to a severe cyclonic storm over 90 km east-northeast of Chennai, 170 km southeast of Nellore, 200 km northeast of Puducherry, 300 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 320 km south of Machilipatnam, Bengaluru City will remain cloudy till Dec 6.

Due to winds and cold weather, there is a dip in maximum temperature. On Sunday, the city reported 24.5 maximum degrees Celsius, whereas at HAL Airport, the weather gauge system recorded 24.6 maximum degrees Celsius and Kempegowda International Airport reported 26.8 maximum degrees Celsius. On Monday, the city’s maximum temperature plummeted to 23.6 degrees Celsius. HAL Airport reported 23.8 maximum degrees Celsius and KIA reported 23.7 maximum degrees Celsius. The average maximum degree Celsius for December is 27-28.

“Apart from a generally cloudy sky, light rain is very likely in the city for the next 48 hours. The city will witness mist during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 24 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively,” said an official.

