BMTC driver’s quick thinking saves bus from fire after car hits its rear

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A BMTC bus driver’s presence of mind and quick action saved a bus from getting gutted. The bus that was operating from Yeshwanthpur to Nayandahalli on Monday morning was struck by a speeding car from the rear when it stopped at Chandra Layout Park Bus Stop. Due to the impact, the car got caught in the rear end of the bus and a fire broke out in it and started spreading to the bus.

There were over 30 passengers on the bus, who were immediately evacuated. Bus driver Gourisha and conductor Giridhar tried to fight the fire, but could not. As the front bumper of the car was stuck under the rear end of the bus, it was certain that the fire would engulf the bus too, and Gourisha had to figure out a way to save his vehicle.

He got into the driver’s seat and drove the bus for a few meters, but the burning car did not separate itself from the bus. He then ran the bus over the road divider on the right side, ensuring that the rear end of the bus lost hold of the burning car. This worked and he managed to separate the bus from the car and park it on the other side of the road.

The bus driver and conductor, with the help of locals who fetched a fire extinguisher from a nearby petrol pump and water from a hotel, successfully doused the fire and saved the bus from completely burning down. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Except for damage to a few seats, the bus is in good shape.

BMTC MD Sathyavathi lauded the bus driver and conductor for their presence of mind to save the bus. Police said the incident happened around 8.50 am. Due to the impact, petrol started leaking from the car, which ignited. The car that got completely gutted had three people in it, including a 12-year-old boy, who sustained minor injuries while his parents narrowly escaped. Gourisha has filed a complaint with Byatarayanapura traffic police against the car driver.

