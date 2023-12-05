Free health camp for BMTC staff at depots

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the drivers and conductors attached to the BMTC working in a stressful environment daily, they will be made to undergo eye tests, dental tests, blood pressure, diabetes tests and general medical check-ups at bus depots. A camp to this regard will start on Dec 13, and will be led up by Referral Labs in association with the BMTC. At the free camp, along with drivers and conductors, mechanical and other staff of the bus corporation will also be checked.

“The traffic situation in Bengaluru is such that the BMTC bus drivers are under a lot of stress. It would be easy to drive a bus on the highway for long, but it is difficult to drive in the city as they have to continuously stop the vehicle and shift gears. Along with drivers, conductors are also under stress as they have to interact with hundreds of passengers daily, issuing tickets and change to them on time. They should undergo regular health check-ups,” Referral Labs founder Sridhar RV told.

“Our health check-up intends to screen the drivers, conductors, mechanics and other staffers of the BMTC for eye examination, dental check-up, ECG, blood pressure and diabetes. Further, they will get a consultation from our doctor, who will look at the reports and advise based on them,” said Sridhar.

“Any variation in normal sugar levels will lead to blood pressure. This in turn will lead to kidney ailment and other health disorders, as they all are linked to each other. That is why it is essential to monitor them regularly and alter their lifestyle and diet accordingly,” he said.

Of the nearly 50,000 employees, through the free camp, they are aiming to cover more than half of them, he added. The day-long health camp will cover two bus depots in a day, and subsequently cover all the 52 depots in Bengaluru.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: With the drivers and conductors attached to the BMTC working in a stressful environment daily, they will be made to undergo eye tests, dental tests, blood pressure, diabetes tests and general medical check-ups at bus depots. A camp to this regard will start on Dec 13, and will be led up by Referral Labs in association with the BMTC. At the free camp, along with drivers and conductors, mechanical and other staff of the bus corporation will also be checked. “The traffic situation in Bengaluru is such that the BMTC bus drivers are under a lot of stress. It would be easy to drive a bus on the highway for long, but it is difficult to drive in the city as they have to continuously stop the vehicle and shift gears. Along with drivers, conductors are also under stress as they have to interact with hundreds of passengers daily, issuing tickets and change to them on time. They should undergo regular health check-ups,” Referral Labs founder Sridhar RV told. “Our health check-up intends to screen the drivers, conductors, mechanics and other staffers of the BMTC for eye examination, dental check-up, ECG, blood pressure and diabetes. Further, they will get a consultation from our doctor, who will look at the reports and advise based on them,” said Sridhar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Any variation in normal sugar levels will lead to blood pressure. This in turn will lead to kidney ailment and other health disorders, as they all are linked to each other. That is why it is essential to monitor them regularly and alter their lifestyle and diet accordingly,” he said. Of the nearly 50,000 employees, through the free camp, they are aiming to cover more than half of them, he added. The day-long health camp will cover two bus depots in a day, and subsequently cover all the 52 depots in Bengaluru. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp