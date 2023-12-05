Michaung: 31 flights bound to Chennai diverted to KIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The closure of Chennai airport due to cyclonic weather conditions on Monday, resulted in crowding at Bengaluru airport as 31 flights, 17 of them international, were diverted to land at Kempegowda International Airport. Eleven flights scheduled to depart from KIA to Chennai, Vijayawada and Tirupati were also cancelled due to bad weather.

An official spokesperson of airport operator BIAL said, “Eight IndiGo flights and two Air India Express (previously known as AirAsia) flights scheduled to reach Chennai from KIA were cancelled, and one flight from Bengaluru to Tirupati was also cancelled.” The BIAL website also revealed that an IndiGo flight to Vijayawada (6E 7133) was also cancelled.

Among the 31 diverted flights were aircrafts of IndiGo, Ethihad, Gulf Air, Fly Dubai, Air India, Spice Jet, British Airways and Lufthansa.

IndiGo spokesperson spoke to TNIE and said, “Indigo is offering a waiver on cancellation/rescheduling of flights for passengers of impacted flights.”

An Air India Express spokesperson too confirmed the cancellation of its flights, and said, “Passengers can choose full refund or free rescheduling.”

Meanwhile, public took to X to complain about their repeated attempts to book alternate flight tickets and inaccessible call centre numbers. Anamika A, a passenger whose flight was diverted from Chennai, said she had spent her entire day on flights. Her post on X said, “Whole day spent in the flight only. Early morning flight to Chennai couldn’t land bcoz of flood. Diverted to Bengaluru n then Hyderabad n now in Delhi...”Chennai airport posted a message late night that the airport would be shut till Tuesday, 9 am.

TRAINS TO TN CANCELLED

As a result of the cyclone, over 40 trains between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will be impacted upto Thursday. The Southern Railway has cancelled nine trains due to the cyclone and the non-availability of rakes on Tuesday, said an official release. The cancelled trains are : Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru-Chennai Central (Train nos 20607/20608); Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru-Chennai Central(Train nos 12007/12008); Dr MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Central (Train nos 22625/22626); Dr MGR Chennai-Central-KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Central (Train nos 12639/12640) and KSR Bengaluru-Dr MGR Chennai Central (Train nos. 12608). KSR Bengaluru-New Tinsukiya (Train no 22501) and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal-Agartala (Train no 12503) are the two trains cancelled on Tuesday.

