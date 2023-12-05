Home Cities Bengaluru

One more nurse arrested in sex determination case in Mysuru, 11 held so far

Puttaraju would reportedly identify pregnant women who wanted to know the sex of the foetus, and would take them to Mandya for sex determination.

Published: 05th December 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The CID probing the sex determination and female foeticide case has arrested another nurse from Mysuru. With this, the number of arrests has increased to 11. 

The arrested nurse is a relative of one the agents who has already  been booked in the case. The nurse, identified as Usharani, was arrested from Mysuru. She is the second nurse arrested in the last three days.
Usharani is the head nurse at a private hospital in Mysuru. She is a relative of a broker and another accused Puttaraju. A total of 11 accused, including two doctors, have been arrested so far in Bengaluru, Mandya and  Mysuru.

Puttaraju would reportedly identify pregnant women who wanted to know the sex of the foetus, and would take them to Mandya for sex determination. If the foeteus was determined as female, the women were sent to  hospitals in Mysuru. 

At one such hospital, Usharani was allegedly involved terminating pregnancies at Puttaraju’s behest. Accordingly, Usharani is alleged to have performed many abortions, without the hospital’s  knowledge, by creating fake documents. 

The CID has served a notice to the hospital’s owner to appear for questioning, along with patient registers. It is also reported that Usharani worked at a hospital owned by one of the  two doctors arrested in the case. After quitting this job, she started working at another hospital. It may be recalled that in the last three months, the accused have performed 242 illegal abortions. 

Of the 11 arrested, two are doctors, two nurses, three lab technicians/compounders, two agents, one 
manager and a hospital  receptionist, all hailing from either Mysuru or Mandya. Meanwhile, the two doctors own hospitals at Udayagiri in Mysuru. Of them, one is a pediatrician and the other is an ayurvedic doctor. For every abortion, they charged between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, while each sex  determination test would cost Rs 5,000.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sex determination case female foeticide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp