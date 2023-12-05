Pedestrians must be provided basic infra, say IISc researchers

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An Indian Institute of Science (IISc) study has shown that pedestrianisation is a useful method in tackling increased vehicular movement and improving the quality of life.

Assessing the Church Street model, researchers and experts from IISc point out that while encouraging pedestrianisation across Bengaluru, the government must provide proper footpaths and safe pedestrian spaces across the city, and not wait for citizens to demand it.

The study titled “A framework for assessment of pedestrianisation impacts on quality of life: Combining subjective and objective measures” examined the consequences of pedestrianisation of urban streets by integrating subjective street environment conditions on the quality of life. The study, which was based on data collected on pedestrianisation measures implemented on urban streets, showed higher satisfaction levels with health, safety, comfort and security due to pedestrianisation. It also showed that ridership in public transport systems, including Namma Metro, increased.

Ashish Verma, co-author of the research paper and Convenor, IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab, Department of Civil Engineering, told TNIE that not just the Church Street model, but pedestrianisation in general should be encouraged across Bengaluru.

He said while Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminals 1 and 2 are being touted as “world-class”, the footpaths and roads in Bengaluru are of such poor standards that they are comparable with those of a Third World country. Providing proper footpaths and safe walking spaces are base line conditions of a world-class city, and the government should provide them, he said.

“From the transportation angle, where there is a lot of pedestrian movement and the area is busy, the government should work on implementing the Church Street model. It should discourage people from using personalised transport,” he said. BBMP is working on revamping a street in Gandhi Bazaar to make it a pedestrianised street. A couple of years ago, the state government had started an initiative to create safe walking spaces for citizens in their neighbourhood, encouraging people to walk for a distance of around 2 km and not use personalised transport. However, the project fell through.

