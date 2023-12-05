See you later, alligator?  

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : There’s an old tale from the Pachantantra that features an island in the middle of a lake where a mango tree is forever fruiting, a crocodile and a monkey. Unfortunately for the crocodile, it could only sample the almost rotting mangoes that fall in the water, and even more unfortunately for the monkey, it could only smell the delicious mangoes and look at the mango tree with longing from the far shores.

The crocodile and monkey, not otherwise having anything in common, were strangers to each other thus far, but seeing each other looking longingly at the mangoes, notice each other, and understand that they can be of mutual help if they can develop trust. So, they strike up a conversation and work out a deal.

The crocodile will ferry the monkey to the island, where it will then climb the tree, eat as many mangoes as it wants and also bring a few to the crocodile. In the following months, they would eat to their heart’s content, chill on the island, talking and sharing, till they became best friends. Life was good. Then the crocodile fell in love and got together with an alligator, who was more alligator-like and did not care at all for mangoes. The alligator was happy with our crocodile, but quickly got jealous of the time the monkey was getting, and then one day, seeking to end the friendship, sat in a corner crying endlessly.

Our crocodile was so concerned and tried to do a lot to take care, but nothing worked. Finally, the alligator says, “Beloved! I know you love mangoes, but I am a proper carnivore and can’t eat fruits, but I crave mango-flavoured flesh. Can you ask your monkey friend to give me one of their kidneys? After all, there are two and surely a good friend won’t mind sparing one for the love of your life!”

Our gullible crocodile too asked the monkey, but the monkey was smart and was having none of it. It ran away, leaving the crocodiles and the mangoes in the island. Sometimes, we find ourselves in similar situations as well. A new romantic relationship can often come between an old friendship. The new person might feel threatened by an old friendship and seek to insert themselves into the equation, and failing that, claim supremacy of their relationship. Like the enamoured crocodile, we too might then prioritise what the relationship asks of us, almost convinced of its logic, and in doing that, lose a precious friendship and all the value it brings.

When we say love is blind, it is not necessarily that we don’t see our beloved’s appearance, but that we don’t notice our beloved’s faults or machinations. In seeking to love us fully only by themselves, they might hurt our friendships, drive a wedge between long-term friends or just drive friends away altogether. When such a love wheedles its way into your life, can you say, “See you later, alligator?”

(The writers’ views are their own)

