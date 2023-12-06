Bengaluru school bomb threat: Police to seek Interpol help

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City police investigating bomb threat emails to 48 schools have decided to seek assistance from CBI’s Interpol division. Police suspect the emails could have been sent from a foreign destination, and are seeking help from the investigating agency. Officials have also written to the service providers concerned, seeking technical assistance. In all, 27 FIRs were registered over the bomb threats to schools.

“We are trying to find out who sent the emails and from where. We are in touch with the service providers. On Monday, a detailed meeting was held on the investigation. Some of the cases registered last year under similar circumstances were analysed. We are trying to find out if there is a common pattern between the previous year’s threats and the recent ones.

We are eliciting information from the service providers concerned. Similar letters were received in other countries too, and that aspect has also been taken into consideration. The 27 FIRs pertain to all 48 schools. In some cases, the complaints have been merged and detailed statements recorded from all schools. The content in all the threat emails is the same.

However, there is a difference in the content and email IDs of the threat mails of the previous year and present year. Since VPN and proxy servers are used, detecting the source or origin has its technical challenges. If there is a need, we will contact foreign countries through proper channels,” City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told the media.

It may be recalled that 48 schools in Bengaluru Urban and 20 schools in Bengaluru Rural received bomb threat mails on December 1. Police did not find any suspicious objects in any of the schools after a thorough search.

Similar threats were sent to schools last year and in two cases, juveniles were held in RR Nagar and Basaveshwaranagar police station limits. City police had written to service provider beeble.com and got a reply. The accused had sent the threat mails from beeble.com.

