Delay by Lokayukta in getting BBMP to clear footpath: AAP

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have blamed the delay by the Lokayukta in getting the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) act against footpath encroachments opposite the South Zone Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office.

K Mathai, former bureaucrat and AAP member, said footpaths near 18 properties around the BBMP South Zone office in Jayanagar 2nd Block have been encroached. In 2005, the government also passed an order, saying footpaths should be reclaimed. The BBMP Council too has passed a resolution stating that encroachments have to be removed. But no action has been taken, he added.

“Since BBMP failed to take action, we complained to the Lokayukta a year ago. But still, the issue has remained unresolved. Despite the government order, the BBMP has failed to reclaim the land. Usually, Lokayukta gives one or two chances for hearing, but in this case, over 12 dates were given. If BBMP has not taken action and Lokayukta is going slow, then it appears someone strong is behind this,” alleged Mathai. “If the Lokayukta is not taking action, we will have to complain to the governor and CM. If Lokayukta is not taking action, we don’t want such Lokayukta,” he added.

Retired BBMP Chief Engineer Muni Krishna said many buildings under the BBMP Zonal Commissioners’ office have violated bylaws and encroached footpaths. “We have been fighting for the cause for the last two years, but BBMP has not taken any action. BBMP officials are efficient in allowing illegal constructions,” he added.

Lokayukta and BBMP officials were expected to inspect the spot on Tuesday, but postponed it. A senior official from the BBMP South Zone said, “Since there is a legal issue over footpath land, BBMP is taking time.” A senior Lokayukta official said as there was a massive raid on Tuesday, the inspection was not possible.

