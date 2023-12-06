HAL to host Avionics Expo in Delhi on December 7, 8  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will showcase its rich legacy in the design, development and production of a diverse range of avionics systems during Avionics Expo-2023, to be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, on December 7 and 8. The Expo will be inaugurated by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

“We will demonstrate HAL’s capabilities and contributions toward self-reliance in avionics, to our stakeholders, including the Indian Armed Forces, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Civil Aviation, DRDO and other important institutions,” said CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge), HAL.

The expo will unveil a comprehensive range of avionics products deployed in various aircraft platforms, including advanced flight control systems, communication systems and navigation systems. Several panel discussions will feature experts from the Armed Forces, HAL, partner organisations, and academia, providing a holistic view of the sector.

“The event will serve as a hub for professionals, industry leaders and stakeholders from the aviation sector. They will have ample networking opportunities to establish meaningful connections, foster collaborations and explore potential business partnerships. It is a testament to HAL’s commitment to advancing aerospace technology in India,” said DK Sunil, Director (Engineering and R&D).

A section for live demonstrations will allow visitors to witness the performance and reliability of HAL’s avionics solutions in realtime scenarios. Engineering students from in and around Delhi have also been invited to gain the experience. HAL’s Avionics Expo aims to achieve self-reliance in avionics and is a testament to its commitment to advancing aerospace technology in India.

