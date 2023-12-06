House sees heated debate over govt’s Brand Bengaluru push

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Legislative Assembly on Tuesday saw a heated debate over the State Government’s efforts to build Brand Bengaluru. BJP MLAs from Bengaluru took the Siddaramaiah government to task for not taking up any new development projects in the State capital after coming to power six months ago.

Congress members shot back, alleging that “Bengaluru suffers because of the misdeeds of your (previous BJP) government.”

During Question Hour, Congress MLA NA Haris sought to know what steps the government has taken to build Brand Bengaluru based on a report submitted by urban experts.

Replying on behalf of Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy explained the measures taken by the government to implement the recommendations made in the report.

Unhappy with the minister’s reply, BJP’s Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that it is not Brand Bengaluru, the government has turned it into “Bomb Bengaluru”.

This enraged the Congress members, who blamed the previous BJP government for all the problems in Bengaluru. BJP’s Satish Reddy and Muniratna came down heavily on the government for not taking up work on flyover projects, slow pace of Metro work, drinking water shortage and not releasing adequate funds for these works.

Ramalingareddy held the previous BJP government responsible for not clearing pending bills of contractors estimated at Rs 25,000 crore in Bengaluru.

Leader of Opposition Ashoka said the government should come out with details regarding what it has done for Bengaluru’s development in the last six months. When Reddy said the Opposition members should not criticise just for the sake of it and sought their cooperation in developing the State capital, the BJP members argued that they are not opposing Brand Bengaluru, but the government’s poor response to problems such as bad roads and traffic congestion.

