Lokayukta raids Bescom in Bengaluru, finds Rs 1.44 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday conducted raids and searches at 68 places belonging to 13 accused state government officials, including a former vice-chancellor, in nine districts for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Channakeshava HD, Executive Engineer, KPTCL, working at Jayanagar Subdivision office of Bescom in Bengaluru, stands first in possessing DA among 13 officials. According to the official statement, he owns immovable assets such as a site, a house, and land worth Rs 11.46 crore. The movable assets found on his seven premises are Rs 1.44 crore in cash, 3 kg gold, 28 kg silver, Rs 25 lakh worth of diamonds and antiques worth Rs 5 lakh. In all, a total of Rs. 15.53 crore worth of assets was found during the raid.

The Lokayukta police also searched four places linked to Yadgir District Health Officer Dr Prabhuling Mankar, a relative of BJP state president BY Vijayendra.

His office and residence in Yadgir, a house and farmhouse in Kalaburagi were searched. Immovable property documents worth Rs 1 crore and movable assets worth Rs. 49.04 lakh (total value Rs. 1.49 crore) were found.

