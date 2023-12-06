Railways extends airport trains to Chikkaballapur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Responding to public demand, South Western Railway has finally extended three trains running towards airport (Devanahalli station) from the city, by an additional 22 km up to Chikkaballapur from December 11. Three trains originating from Devanahalli station will originate from Chikkaballapur from that date.

The trains towards the airport had poor patronage and there was a strong demand from residents and traffic experts to extend them up to Chikkaballapur to benefit office-goers, business people and college students.

A release said Train no. 06531 will be extended from Bengaluru Cantonment to Chikkaballapur, with its pairing train 06532 also starting at Chikkaballapur and terminating at Cantonment.

As of now, this train originates at KSR and terminates at Devanahalli. Train no. 06593 will orginate at Yesvantpur and terminate at Chikkaballapur, and its pairing train 06594 will commence at Chikkaballapur. Presently, this train terminates at Devanahalli.

Train no. 06538 will originate at Bengaluru Cantonment and terminate at Chikkaballapur, while Train no. 06535 will originate at Chikkaballapur and terminate at Cantonment. The following four trains have been cancelled to facilitate the extension of the trains to Chikkaballapur: Train no. 06533 from Devanahalli to Yelahanka; Train no. 06534 from Yelahanka to KIA halt station; Train no. 06539 from Devanahalli to Yelahanka and Train no. 06540 from Yelahanka to Devanahalli.

