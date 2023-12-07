Bengaluru techie gets his thumb replaced with toe after cracker injury

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fun-filled day ended badly for an IT professional hailing from Chikkamagaluru as a firecracker injury resulted in the complete loss of his thumb. His index and middle fingers too were ripped along with his thumb, compromising the ring finger’s circulation which would have resulted in complete disability of his dominant hand.

The incident occurred in April this year, when Rahul (name changed), returned from Bengaluru to his hometown. Firecrackers misfired causing him a severe injury. Though he was immediately taken to a local hospital, the doctors said the injuries could result in permanent disability of his hand.

Rahul was brought to Bengaluru for further treatment, and doctors here gave him some hope, saying he could be treated, but will have to undergo three surgeries, including a major one. The treating doctors at Apollo Hospital, Seshadripuram, explained that a complete loss of thumb accounts for 30-40 percent of disability, and a complete loss of index and partial loss of middle finger accounts for 60-70 percent of disability of his dominant hand.

The final surgery was performed three months ago, and the second toe of the foot was transferred to the right hand to replace his thumb. This is a major microsurgery, where the toe with the bone, skin, tendons, artery, vein, and nerves are harvested and transferred to the hand. This surgery will enable him to use his right hand as earlier, though the appearance may not be the same as a normal hand.

It has been six weeks since the last stage of the surgery and Rahul has started using his hand for light activities like writing, typing, and picking up objects. Eventually, he will be able to lead a normal life.

