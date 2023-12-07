Home Cities Bengaluru

DK Shivakumar case: Karnataka HC to hear Yatnal’s plea on December 15

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal challenged the legality of withdrawing the sanction given to the Central Bureau of Investigation to prosecute Shivakumar.

Published: 07th December 2023

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court will on December 15 hear the maintainability of the writ petition filed by Vijayapura City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, questioning the Congress-led state government’s decision to withdraw sanction granted by the previous BJP state government to prosecute 
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case.

Justice M Nagaprasanna fixed the date for the hearing after Yatnal’s counsel mentioned the petition on Wednesday, as the petitioner Yatnal is not the aggrieved party to question the state government’s order dated November 28, 2023.

Yatnal challenged the legality of withdrawing the sanction given to the Central Bureau of Investigation to prosecute Shivakumar.

He further alleged that the impugned order passed by the state government after the decision taken in the cabinet is tailor-made to suit Shivakumar, who is also part of the same cabinet.

