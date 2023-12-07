End to flooding ? Drain work at CV Raman Nagar nears completion

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To permanently prevent the flooding of CV Raman Nagar and its surrounding areas, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which had taken up construction of the 1.8 km stretch of SWD along with bridge work is expected to be completed in a month. Palike’s Storm Water Drain Department had taken up the work worth Rs 2 crore.

CV Raman Nagar assembly MLA, S Raghu stated that the Storm Water Drain Department of BBMP had taken up new drain works when it rained heavily in Kaggadasapura, CV Raman Nagar Phase-2, Abbaiah Reddy Layout and surrounding areas. The heavy rain had also caused intense flooding but with the intervention of the department, a permanent solution has been assured to the same for the next three to four weeks.

“During heavy rain, water from upstream areas like NGEF, Pai Layout and CV Raman Nagar quarters used to gush into the existing SWD at Versova Layout, thus resulting in floods. The BBMP is taking up SWD works as part of the project and a 25-foot bridge over SWD at Versova Layout will be built.

Relief to residents

The completion of the same will relieve residents from Kaggadasapura, CV Raman Nagar Phase-2 and surrounding areas,” stated Raghu.

As per SWD department officials, earlier due to only one side drain, these areas used to flood. During Bomma’s tenure in 2022, grants of over 2.25 crores were given under the ‘Nava Nagarothana’ to build a new SWD measuring 2.5 meters in width and 1.8 km long. “The work has come to an end, with hardly 60 meters is pending. We are now working on a 25-foot new bridge work over SWD at Versova Layout as the old one has become weak. In a matter of one month, we will be completing both SWD and bridge work,” assured an official from BBMP.

“We have almost completed the construction of the new SWD and hardly 60 metres of length is pending. We are now working on a 25-foot new bridge work over SWD at Versova Layout as the old one has become weak. In a matter of one month, we will be completing both SWD and bridge work,” said an official from BBMP.

