Karnataka HC tells government to make policies less confusing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dismissing a batch of petitions filed by contractors, challenging tender works valued at over Rs 1 crore, the Karnataka High Court advised the State Government to make policies that create less confusion, but benefit society.

Justice MI Arun said the conduct of the state in the entire proceedings cannot be appreciated and requires censure. “In one instance, the state government issued an order dated January 14, 2022, wherein they fixed the minimum value of tenders to be at a sum of Rs 1 crore. Subsequently, after the Chief Minister discussed with the President and office bearers of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, the Finance Department issued a circular dated May 11, 2022, wherein it was decided that all contractual works shall be below a sum of Rs 1 crore on the ground that it will benefit small-time contractors. Therefore, no proper clarification is given and required government order is not issued, resulting in several writ petitions being filed before the court, which had the effect of stalling works,” the court observed.

The court said that implementing policy decisions is within the purview of the executive, and it should make a policy that is less confusing and benefits society. The state government is advised to make policies that are not in conflict with each other, it added.

