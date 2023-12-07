Home Cities Bengaluru

Missing nine-year-old boy found dead in quarry pit in Bengaluru

The police suspect that the boy must have entered the pit to swim. Unable to swim in the deep pit, it is suspected that he reportedly drowned.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A nine-year-old boy, who had gone missing since Tuesday afternoon, was found dead a day later. The body was found in a quarry filled with rainwater. The boy has been identified as Nikhil Mondal, a resident of Neyge Colony near Kudlu Gate under Bommanahalli Police Station limits.

The family hails from Kolkata and has been staying in the city for the last three years. Nikhil was a Class 2 student studying in a government school. The boy’s body was found just 500 meters away from his house.  The boy’s father is a food delivery agent. The South East division police have registered a case.

The boy reportedly went missing at 2 pm on Tuesday. The boy’s body was found at 3 pm on Wednesday after it surfaced. Efforts were made by the residents to search for the boy and the news was also shared on social media seeking information about the missing boy.

Nikhil has a five-year-old brother. The police suspect that the boy must have entered the pit to swim. Unable to swim in the deep pit, it is suspected that he reportedly drowned. The police are also checking if there is any foul play behind the death. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police. 

