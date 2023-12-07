SpiceJet from Bengaluru to Mumbai delayed by 14.5 hours 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers of a SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai at the Kempegowda International Airport were furious on Wednesday after their flight was delayed by 14-and-a-half hours due to twin reasons -- unavailability of critical equipment required for the flight to take off and the shift hours of the crew getting over.

Flight SG-385, which was to take off at 6 am from Terminal 1, finally flew at 8.30 pm from Bengaluru. SpiceJet was unable to tell how many took the delayed flight.

A video from inside the airport earlier in the day released on social media showed flyers surrounding the SpiceJet counter staff outside Gate No 15 and demanding answers when they realized that the flight would not depart anytime soon.

A source familiar with the incident said the specific-make Boeing 777-800 could carry a maximum of 189 passengers. “After the passengers boarded the flight and it was about to take off, it developed a technical issue and a specific part had to be replaced. Since the part was not available in Bengaluru and had to be transported from Mumbai, all passengers were made to alight.

The part was flown here and fitted onto the aircraft. By the time it was done, the flight duty hours of the cabin crew had ended. They can only work up to a maximum of 10 hours in a shift and if they had taken off from Bengaluru, their duty hours would have ended when they were in the skies. No extra time can be done as the country’s aviation regulator DGCA views them as a serious violation. Passengers could only be flown by the next shift crew and there was an additional delay, “ a source said.

An airline spokesperson said, “SpiceJet Flight SG 385 scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Mumbai today morning was grounded due to a technical issue. The departure time was revised as an important part of the aircraft had to be connected from Mumbai. However, by the time part arrived, the operating crew faced Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) causing further delay to the flight. The aircraft is now serviceable and ready to depart. Safety of its passengers, crew, and aircraft is paramount at SpiceJet.”

