Man sets himself on fire at friend’s house in Bengaluru

The victim is said to have argued with the girl at her house and took the extreme step during the argument

Published: 08th December 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man has reportedly died by suicide by setting himself on fire at his girlfriend’s house in Kengeri on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, the man, identified as Rakesh, doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire after she refused to marry him.  The victim is said to have argued with the girl at her house and took the extreme step during the argument. He was shifted to Victoria Hospital’s burns ward where he died during the treatment.  Rakesh succumbed to the burns on Thursday morning.

Rakesh was a resident of Kallbalu in Anekal. Rakesh and the girl were in a relationship for the past seven years. The girl’s family is alleged to have assaulted and threatened him with dire consequences when he visited her house to talk to her.

He was working in a private company and is said to be the only son of his parents. His parents had visited the girl’s house with a marriage proposal, which they refused . The girl started avoiding him after her wedding was fixed with another man. The Kengeri police are looking into the matter.

