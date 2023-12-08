Retired engineers reach out to Lokayukta 

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Retired BBMP engineers have approached the Lokayukta against the current engineers, alleging that dereliction of duty on their part has led to encroachment of footpaths and construction of unauthorized buildings in Jayanagar 2nd Block. The retired engineers said they have lost faith in BBMP and have pinned their hopes on the Lokayukta to take action against the erring officials and clear encroachments.

Retired executive engineer of Technical Vigilance Committee under Commissioner (TVCC) Hanumanthe Gowda alleged that two years ago, footpath encroachments were brought to the notice of the executive engineer, assistant executive engineer, ward engineer and revenue officials attached to BBMP South Zone.

“Had BBMP officials taken action after the complaint, the owners would not have come up with unauthorized constructions on the footpath. There is a government order that BBMP can reclaim the land and also withdraw the licence issued by it. As they were not taking any action, the matter was brought to the notice of the Lokayukta. We want Lokayukta to inspect and book BBMP officials for their laxity,” Gowda said.

The retired official urged action against the officials for dereliction of duty that had led to encroachment. Echoing this, retired chief engineer Muni Krishna said, “BBMP has failed to prevent construction of illegal buildings on the footpath, it has even issued a trade licence to a hotel built on a footpath behind BBMP South Zone Commissioner’s office. Though markings were done on the encroachments, the owners have erased them,” he said.

Muni Krishna said he has lost faith in BBMP officials and only the Lokayukta can ensure justice by clearing the encroachments.

Responding to the development, Yerappa Reddy, executive engineer, Chickpet sub-division, stated that a spot inspection was done earlier and Palike served a notice under Section 248 (1) of the BBMP Act, 2020, stating that the construction at Jayanagar 2nd Block (site number 28) was unauthorized. “As the land in contention was considered ‘marginal land’ (meant for pathways and saplings) some have raised buildings on them,” Reddy said.

