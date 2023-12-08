Woman techie on Metro molested during peak hour, man held

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman commuter travelling by a Green Line Metro train from Rajaji Nagar was molested by a man as she was alighting the train at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station to change lines on Thursday morning. In dramatic scenes inside the station, the perpetrator was hotly chased by Metro security staff and nabbed immediately. The woman filed a complaint against him at Upparpet police station. It was later discovered that the molester was out on bail in connection with a theft case. According to a Metro source, "The lady was deboarding her train on Platform 4 of Kempegowda Station at 9.40am, and was on her way to her work spot near Magadi Road. Taking advantage of peak hour, Lokesh Achar, who was standing behind her, touched her inappropriately." The woman screamed loudly and the culprit rushed from the spot and hopped on to the escalator. "On hearing the commotion, security officer Puttamadaiah and assistant security officer Diwakar rushed to the concourse level and apprehended Achar when the escalator reached there." Security staff interrogated him. "The molester is employed in the catering industry and has connections in the film industry. He had two Metro cards," the source said. The woman was counselled by Metro staff who suggested she file a police complaint so that legal action could be taken against Achar. The woman visited the nearby Upparpet police station and filed a complaint against her molester. "She only filed a non-congnisable report (NCR) as she was reluctant to book an FIR," police said. BMRCL staff brought Achar to the police station. Police later found that Achar had been booked in April 2023 for stealing a mobile from a woman inside a BMTC bus. "Police had recovered a total of 20 mobile phones and a two-wheeler from his residence. He was out on bail in that case," another source added. BMRCL staff said that following an incident of molestation last month at Kempegowda Station, vigil and surveillance was increased at Metro stations during peak hours to prevent any recurrence. "Today's quick action was an outcome efforts initiated since then for safety of women," said a senior security official. The New Indian Express had highlighted the peak hour scene in the Metro in an earlier report, with commuters suggesting a second women's coach to ensure safe travel.