Bangalore Development Authority eyes mobilizing Rs 300 crore through CA site allotment

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a lull in the allotment of Civic Amenity (CA) sites, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has begun the process to notify them. This will be the first allotment of such sites under the new government. It is eyeing at mobilising at least Rs 300 crore through them in the near future. The CA sites in the new layouts, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and Dr Shivarama Karanth will form a major chunk of them.

“We are in the process of preparing a database of all the CA sites available in the city since 1945 in the authority’s 64 layouts as well as private residential layouts. We have so far identified 1,678 CA sites across Bengaluru and more are likely to be added. A majority of them have already been put to use for the community in the form of parks, health centres or other amenities which we would prefer to leave undisturbed. At least 10 per cent of them have not yet been relinquished to the BDA or have remained unutilised or misused. BDA is keen on taking control of these sites,” a senior BDA official told TNIE.

“The authority was looking at mobilising at least Rs 300 crore through their allotment,” he added.

Community halls, playgrounds, waste management plants, gyms, health centres, senior citizen homes, recreation centres, banks and marriage halls are among the amenities permitted on CA sites. “These sites are only allotted to organisations, societies or institutions for a 30-year lease period with a lumpsum paid by the allottee. However, the kind of amenity they plan to create and the willingness of the localities to accept this infrastructure play a crucial role, when scrutinising the applications of those who apply for it,” another official explained. “The site can be surrendered to BDA after the lapse of the lease or renewed,” he added.

Under the Residential Development Plan in the Revised Master Plan 2015, 10 per cent of the land in residential layouts is to be reserved for park and open space, while 5 per cent for civic amenities, which has to be relinquished to the BDA. If the BDA consents, the management of it can be left to resident associations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: After a lull in the allotment of Civic Amenity (CA) sites, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has begun the process to notify them. This will be the first allotment of such sites under the new government. It is eyeing at mobilising at least Rs 300 crore through them in the near future. The CA sites in the new layouts, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and Dr Shivarama Karanth will form a major chunk of them. “We are in the process of preparing a database of all the CA sites available in the city since 1945 in the authority’s 64 layouts as well as private residential layouts. We have so far identified 1,678 CA sites across Bengaluru and more are likely to be added. A majority of them have already been put to use for the community in the form of parks, health centres or other amenities which we would prefer to leave undisturbed. At least 10 per cent of them have not yet been relinquished to the BDA or have remained unutilised or misused. BDA is keen on taking control of these sites,” a senior BDA official told TNIE. “The authority was looking at mobilising at least Rs 300 crore through their allotment,” he added. Community halls, playgrounds, waste management plants, gyms, health centres, senior citizen homes, recreation centres, banks and marriage halls are among the amenities permitted on CA sites. “These sites are only allotted to organisations, societies or institutions for a 30-year lease period with a lumpsum paid by the allottee. However, the kind of amenity they plan to create and the willingness of the localities to accept this infrastructure play a crucial role, when scrutinising the applications of those who apply for it,” another official explained. “The site can be surrendered to BDA after the lapse of the lease or renewed,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Under the Residential Development Plan in the Revised Master Plan 2015, 10 per cent of the land in residential layouts is to be reserved for park and open space, while 5 per cent for civic amenities, which has to be relinquished to the BDA. If the BDA consents, the management of it can be left to resident associations. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp