BENGALURU: The pace of life in ‘namma ooru’ has reached a crescendo. Everybody is celebrating something! I swear I have attended close to three Christmas tree lightings this week and there are still two more to go! Again I reiterate that it not with a sense of FOMO that I seem to be scuttling from place to place, but because I share a close relationship with all of them. Being a part of the Bengaluru diaspora for a long time, it is touching to see how the friendship started with my parents, encompassed their kids and us, and now our children are friends and I am attending their parties too! I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world! Many wannabes have tried to penetrate this hallowed circle with their ‘flash and dash’ ways and have been unsuccessful. It’s not called being snooty but being prudent.

Chef Piched and Sheetal Chhabria

Manjul Gupta is a dear friend with an association that spans decades. She has almost single-handedly built an empire of beauty and skincare salons. She celebrated her 26th year in the business by opening a salon spanning three floors. In her own words, she says ‘This is a tribute to my friends and family who were always by my side on this wonderful journey’. Stories like this always warm the cockles of my heart. She and her family humbly welcomed each one of us as we did the grand tour of her uber-luxurious facility. Such humility and affection and so quintessentially Bengaluru!

We arrived at Hotel Conrad a little worse for wear but were delighted to see so many friends. The air was festive, the rendering of Christmas carols nostalgic, and the hors d’oeuvres and mulled wine excellent. It is really touching when people come up and often re-introduce themselves to me (I have many senior moments) and generously praise my work. Even though I am a woman of many words, at times I am rendered speechless! One young’un even said she wanted to be just like me when she grew up! This is a ‘Bengaluru meri-jaan’, where the people are purer and more untouched by the wiles of the world. The affection is mutual.

I must admit that SE Asian fare is now my preferred cuisine and is fast becoming a global ‘first choice’ whereas before it was French or Italian cuisine. A couple of us had a fabulous Thai dinner curated by Chef Piched after the sweet intimate tree lighting ceremony at The Leela Palace Hotel. Known for its excellent array of multi-cuisine restaurants and bars, this dinner (which is going to be a weekly affair) was excellent. Gentle nuanced flavors enhanced with the chef’s homemade sauces were a definite win-win with my dining companions and me.

I have been a member of the Indian Foundation of the Arts for a long time. So when their executive director Menaka Rodriguez, invited us for dinner and a music concert by a Columbian band, wild horses couldn’t stop us from travelling over hill and dale and reaching Uru Brewpark in JP Nagar! A really smooth Caribbean Reserve Glenlivet single malt and a premium Aperitifo, ‘Lillet’ were introduced to us by the very charming brand ambassador Hamish Lindsay. Needless to say, the evening was a blast. Great single malts and a fab band.If music be the food of love, play on…

