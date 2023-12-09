Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Namma Raste’ aims to make roads safe in Bengaluru

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the citizens, civic organizations, designers, and various educational institutions must actively participate in preparing safe roads in the city.

Published: 09th December 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath at the Namma Raste workshop in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath inaugurated the two-day ‘Namma Raste’ exhibition and workshop, aimed at building safe roads. “A unique campaign called ‘Namma Raste’ will be very helpful in building Brand Bengaluru. This will help promote active transportation and a healthy lifestyle in the city, creating pedestrian-friendly streets, dedicated cycling lanes, and green spaces,” said Girinath.

He added that the citizens, civic organizations, designers, and various educational institutions must actively participate to share experiences in the conference to prepare safe roads in the city. There will be free entry for all, and a training session will also be held with the company’s engineers at the convention. BBMP, its knowledge partner World Resource Institute, and other agencies that are holding the two-day event on safe roads opined that Bengaluru is at a critical juncture with the rapid expansion of the Metro network, suburban rail facilities, and bus services in the city.

The success of all these efforts depends on the planning, design, and operationalization of fully connected transport systems and pedestrian infrastructure. Such an integrated system facilitates easy and safe transfer of people from one mode of transport to another. In this regard, the best suggestions discussed at the conference will be implemented. However, civic activist Katyayini Chamaraj expressed dissatisfaction and stated that the organizers have not considered street vendors. “The police should first fix existing footpath issues.” Said Chamaraj.

New Indira Canteen menu

Girinath also stated that BBMP may introduce Ragi Mudde and Chapathi at Indira Canteen.  The official said by January 26, the new menu is likely to be added. He stated that there will not be any additional cost from the public, and the Palike and government will share the cost.

