Slay it with style

BENGALURU: It’s December and the city is gearing up for a music festival almost every week, the sixth edition of Echoes of Earth recently concluded, and on the calendar, this weekend is South African DJ Black Coffee along with Bandland which is happening the week after. No doubt the music is going to be top-notch turning the venue into a paradise for music lovers. But not just the music lovers, even fashion lovers in the city are gearing up to be their stylish best for the festival.

Along with ethnic and Western formals, ‘music festival fashion’ is a genre in itself that regulars don’t take lightly. It is a place where people get creative, shunning any sort of inhibition. Minal Raj, a fashion model who is a frequent visitor to various music festivals, goes by the theme of the festival. “For this edition of Echoes of Earth, I went all-out with a blingy skirt and complemented it with a sheer full-sleeve top,” says Raj, who is going to give Magnetic Fields Festival 2023 a miss. She further adds, “Music festivals are all about being free-spirited. So don’t hesitate to go all-out while decking up.”

Sakshi Gupta, a makeup artist suggests a boho look with rhinestone makeup, and headgear that will never go wrong with a music festival. “For the Tulum festival in Mexico, I went for a complete boho look with headgear and flowers in my hair to accessorise. However, it’s not just about the look, it is also about putting it all together with makeup. It’s one of the important aspects of blending in the whole look,” says Gupta, who adds that one can also use a dainty eye mask to elevate their whole look.

Not just women, men’s style is also on point, and for them, comfort comes first over any trend. Avinash Poojary, who is a social media manager for a real estate brand, says, “I love to dance, so I choose my clothes accordingly. My style is very simple: try to keep one element flashy. For example, if many things are going on in my denim, I try to keep the top basic, a white t-shirt. But if I’m in a simple pair of jeans, chinos, or shorts, then the drama is on the top,” explains Poojary.

With so much thought going into the whole ensemble, don’t let the December cold dampen the whole look. Shruthi, an HR professional, says ‘dancing to the tunes’ itself will keep one warm, but suggests keeping a leather jacket or a boho shrug handy. “It serves well with the dual purpose of being stylish as well as warm,” she says.

