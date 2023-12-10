NIA detains Bengaluru man in ISIS case, 15 held in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 44 locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka, including Frazer Town in Bengaluru, on Saturday in connection with the ISIS terror module case

In all, 15 ISIS operatives were arrested during the raids in the two states. They all hail from Thane district in Maharashtra. The central agency raided the residence of Ali Abbas, who hails from Mumbai and has been residing with his family on Moore Road in Frazer Town for three years, around 5.30 am and seized a mobile phone, a laptop, and some incriminating documents from him.

The NIA sleuths have taken Abbas into custody for questioning. Abbas has been reportedly working as a real estate agent associated with a private firm after quitting his job during the pandemic. The central agency suspects the arrested individuals of being in contact with and residing with some militants from the banned ISIS organisation.

The raids were conducted after the ISIS operatives arrested earlier revealed the names of those involved in aiding and promoting terror activities, including the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Primary investigations revealed that the main accused, Saqib Nachan, wanted to make Padgha village in the rural Thane district as a “liberated zone” and administer “bayath” or the oath of allegiance to the khalifa of ISIS to those joining the terror organisation, according to a press release from NIA.

During the raids, the NIA seized unaccounted cash, firearms, sharp-edged weapons, incriminating documents, smartphones and digital devices, the press release said.

