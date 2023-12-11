1.32L people affected by acute diarrhoeal disease this year in Karnataka

Namrata Sindwani By

BENGALURU: Acute diarrhoeal disease (ADD) has affected 1.32 lakh citizens in Karnataka this year. With a peak observed in May and June, doctors opine that contaminated water making people sick across Karnataka is a matter of concern.

Dr Parvesh Kumar Jain, Head of Department, Department of Gastroenterology, Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant, Victoria Hospital, said that a majority of ACD cases are seen during the summer and monsoon months as water often gets contaminated during the rainy season and food goes stale easily in summer. “Consumption of such food and water causes diarrhoeal issues, affecting children in most instances,” Dr Jain said.

However, the disease is not fatal and is self-limiting in most cases, Dr Jain said, adding that 90% of the cases are treated at the general practitioner’s level and only a few severe require a specialist’s intervention.

Cases in Karnataka:

The latest Weekly Infectious Disease Report released by the State Surveillance Unit from November 27 to December 3 shows that 2,667 cases were reported across Karnataka. The cases see an upsurge during monsoons, with flooding being common, and drains overflowing with rainwater which seeps into the ground, doctors explained. Under such circumstances, groundwater itself becomes contaminated and causes infections like typhoid or diarrhoea.

Watery loose stool multiple times is the main symptom of diarrhoea. It can be associated with dehydration, bloating, nausea and stomach pain. In a city like Bengaluru where groundwater levels have dipped, a majority of the population depends on tanker water. Doctors raise concerns over the quality of water as people will be unaware of the source of water and duration since it would be stored in the tanker.

Possible spots:

Health officials say that they help keep surveillance over diarrhoea cases across the state aiding the Department of Urban Development with possible spots having contaminated water. Dr Basavaraj Dabadi, Deputy Director of Child Health, said they organised an Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) from November 14 to November 28 across Karnataka providing ORS solution packets to families with children below five years to avoid any fatal incidents due to ADD.

