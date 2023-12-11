Auto, cab drivers glued to phones, passengers at risk

Tisha Atal By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Instances of auto and cab drivers being engrossed in their phones- watching movies and videos while with passengers, are on the rise in the city.

The issue has raised major safety concerns among drivers, passengers and other vehicles on the road. Traffic police who are legally empowered to crack down on these drivers, said they were unaware of such irresponsibilities of drivers.

TNIE spoke to many commuters who regularly use auto and cab services to travel, and a majority of them complained that they have come across drivers who were glued to their phones, watching movies and videos while driving.

Sharing her ordeal with an auto driver booked through an app, Ria, a designer said, “I noticed my driver watching a movie while driving. I was in the auto for over 45 minutes and he continued watching the movie and laughing loudly, throughout the journey. We were on the verge of getting hit by a car. I asked the driver to stop using his phone while driving, which he sarcastically refused.”

Aarya Kabade, a 19-year-old college student, said she noticed her auto driver watching sexual content on his phone while driving, which made her extremely uncomfortable and unsafe. She added she was worried for her life since the driver’s complete focus was on the phone.

Ravi, a regular user of cabs and autos raised a similar concern and pointed out that it has become common for drivers to be busy on their phones while driving. “While some are continuously busy on a call, others are watching videos while driving.”

When TNIE raised the issue with the Joint Commissioner of Traffic MN Anucheth, he said he was unaware of any such thing. Rudramurthy, General Secretary of Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) admitted that some auto drivers were stuck to their phones, and argued that drivers should not be blamed generally for the mistakes of a few.

He said they have issued a warning to drivers to stay away from their phones while on the road.MN Sreehari, advisor to the government of Karnataka for Traffic, Transportation and Infrastructure said with an increase in such cases, traffic police should start taking action and stop random autos and cabs to check their phones for currently used apps and call logos. He also added that action should be taken against those found guilty of viewing videos or being busy on calls while driving. He asked passengers to be vocal about such instances for their safety.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

