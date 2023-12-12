Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to launch app for sapling care 

The BBMP forest official added that the municipality will begin its tree enumeration work, for which it has called tenders.

Published: 12th December 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Council. (File photo| EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP, which had set a target of planting one lakh saplings in Bengaluru City for 2022-23 as part of its ‘green initiative’, has completed the task. It is now all set to launch a mobile app and website called ‘Vruksha  Rakshaka’ by December 20.

According to Deputy Conservator of Forest BLG Swamy, BBMP planted 50,000 saplings of native tree species across its eight zones. Later, under the direction of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, schoolchildren were also roped in to plant another 50,000 saplings as part of BBMP’s World Environment Day programme.    

“The initiative was to make children connect with nature and also reap benefits academically, as about 20 per cent marks are allotted for the adoption and care of saplings for three years near their school premises. Earlier,  geo-tagging by including students’ names and in-charge teachers was mentioned on the tree guards. Now the details will be made available on the app to track the trees. As students have no access to mobile phones, the Palike has decided to also have a website called ‘Vruksha Rakshaka’ to monitor the status and health of tree saplings and the students, who adopted them for three years and so on,” said Swamy.

The BBMP forest official added that the municipality will begin its tree enumeration work, for which it has called tenders. The project is worth Rs 4 crore. The technical bid has been completed and soon the financial bid will be opened and work orders will be issued. “The BBMP will be carrying out tree enumeration once every 10 years,” Swamy stated.

