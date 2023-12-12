Bengaluru: Bizman attacked by miscreants for honking

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, a 26-year-old businessman from Kerala was pulled out of his car and attacked by a gang of six bike-borne miscreants at Nanjappa Layout in Adugodi between 11.20 pm and 11.50 pm last Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Basil C Kuriakose, a resident of Wilson Garden. He is in the city for the last two years pursuing law at a college in the CBD area The accused were blocking the way of the victim while he was driving his car with three women — his wife, sister and the latter’s friend. He then honked at the miscreants as one of the women was unwell.

Frustrated over this, the accused overtook the car and stopped him. They picked up a fight with him for honking and also for being an outsider as the victim was driving a Kerala-registered car. They then took the car keys and forced the victim to step out of the car. The gang even attacked him with helmets. Despite the victim telling him to leave as his family members were panicking, the accused kept beating him. They also followed him till his residence. The Adugodi police have registered a case.

Kuriakose said that he was returning home with three women after having dinner at a restaurant in Koramangala. “My sister was on medication and I was rushing to drop her home. Enroute the accused, who were on three two-wheelers, were riding parallel and obstructing traffic. I honked at them to clear the way. The accused followed my car and noticed that I was driving a Kerala registered car. Then they picked up a fight saying that we come here and want to dominate over the locals. They further called more locals. They made me lower the car’s window and took the keys. After forcing me to step out of the car, they started beating me. I requested to return the keys. After they returned the car key, I dropped my family members home and went to the police station.”

After the complaint was registered, the police managed to identify the accused immediately. All the accused were in the age group of 40. “Action has been taken against all the accused. The accused in their statements have said that the complainant had touched one of their two-wheelers at a signal and instead of stopping, he kept driving. Frustrated over this, they claim to have followed the car and stopped it in Adugodi. The accused, instead of taking law into their hands, must have approached the police,” said the police.

A case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons (IPC 324) along with other sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

