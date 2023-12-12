Celebrating India’s infra prowess, EXCON 2023 opens on Dec 12   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be inaugurating South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair -- ‘EXCON 2023’ -- which will be held from December 12 to 16 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), on Tuesday. Around 15 countries with over 1,000 exhibitors will take part.

Addressing the media on Monday, CII EXCON 2023 Co-Chairman Dimitrov Krishnan said, “The 12th Edition of EXCON, which is seen as the Construction Equipment Festival of India, will serve as a driving force behind India’s continuous progress, symbolising our robust infrastructure development and solidifying India’s prominent position as a global hub for construction equipment manufacturing.”

The Construction Equipment (CE) industry made a remarkable resurgence in fiscal 2022-23, achieving an impressive 26% growth. This outstanding performance propelled total sales to surpass the one lakh milestone, firmly establishing India as the world’s third-largest CE market, he said.

CII Karnataka Chairman Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan said, “Karnataka is emerging as a vibrant manufacturing hub in the country, and EXCON will demonstrate the manufacturing potential of the state, with a large presence of OEMs and component industries participating at EXCON.” An important attraction at EXCON this year will be a showcase of green and innovative technologies through an exclusive pavilion -- Sustainable Power Solutions.

The pavilion will feature cutting-edge technologies, ranging from electric, hybrid and alternate fuel-powered machinery, to state-of-the-art equipment specifically designed to curtail emissions and bolster energy efficiency.

JCB to launch hydrogen engines at mega event:

In a bid to reduce emissions, JCB’s hydrogen engines will be launched at EXCON 2023 on Tuesday. The JCB 3DX hydrogen machine will be unveiled alongside the JCB hydrogen combustion engine. Stating that the hydrogen engines will be a key milestone on the path to decarbonising the construction sector in India, JCB India CEO and MD Deepak Shetty said, “As the world has been assessing its collective progress towards achieving its climate goals, JCB is showing the world that it has practical and affordable technology already in place to decarbonise construction, here in India and across the world.”

