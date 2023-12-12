Karnataka HC stays proceedings of Das panel, seeks explanation from govt  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Staying further proceedings of Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission constituted to investigate work on all projects executed between 2019-20 and 2022-23 in the BBMP limits during the BJP rule, the High Court of Karnataka has sought an explanation from the State government over the delay in completion of the inquiry within a month.

The commission should have completed its inquiry within one month of its formation. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order staying the further proceedings of the commission till the government submits its explanation.

The court passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Nikshep Infra Projects and 43 contractors/firms questioning the validity of the constitution of the commission to investigate the work on projects executed between 2019-20 and 2022-23.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the change in government has led to scrutiny of work on all projects executed earlier. Completion certificates have been issued for all works executed during the rule of the previous government.

The counsel also submitted that the order for the formation of a Special Investigating Cell was issued on August 5 with a specific instruction to conclude the inquiry in 30 days and submit a report. However, four months have passed and nothing has happened except the constitution of a One Man Enquiry Commission under the Commissions of Enquiry Act, 1952. The judge posted the case for further hearing on December 19.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Staying further proceedings of Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission constituted to investigate work on all projects executed between 2019-20 and 2022-23 in the BBMP limits during the BJP rule, the High Court of Karnataka has sought an explanation from the State government over the delay in completion of the inquiry within a month. The commission should have completed its inquiry within one month of its formation. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order staying the further proceedings of the commission till the government submits its explanation. The court passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Nikshep Infra Projects and 43 contractors/firms questioning the validity of the constitution of the commission to investigate the work on projects executed between 2019-20 and 2022-23.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the change in government has led to scrutiny of work on all projects executed earlier. Completion certificates have been issued for all works executed during the rule of the previous government. The counsel also submitted that the order for the formation of a Special Investigating Cell was issued on August 5 with a specific instruction to conclude the inquiry in 30 days and submit a report. However, four months have passed and nothing has happened except the constitution of a One Man Enquiry Commission under the Commissions of Enquiry Act, 1952. The judge posted the case for further hearing on December 19. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp