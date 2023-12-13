BBMP places SOP before Karnataka High Court for tree removal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) placed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) before the Karnataka High Court, to be followed by officers for removal of trees posing a threat to life or structures in the city.

This SOP is to be followed even for the removal of any tree, branch or fruit that is likely to fall, endangering any person or structure, to prevent any danger. The cost shall be recoverable from the owner of the tree, in the manner provided in Section 470 of the Municipal Corporations, Karnataka Act, 1977.

Taking on record the SOP containing the procedure of submitting applications, Justice Suraj Govindaraj noted that the court has not expressed any opinion on the validity, or otherwise, of the SOP. It was placed in response to a petition filed by Dr V L Nandish from Jayanagar 4th T Block, for not acting on his request to remove a tree on the neighbouring property which had started leaning against his house.

First, Nandish made several requests to the owner of the neighbouring property but no action was taken. Later, he submitted several representations to the BBMP authorities. When no action was taken, he approached the high court.

The BBMP’s counsel informed that the tree was removed and submitted in court that there is no procedure for the removal of such trees, but an SOP would be drawn up.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) placed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) before the Karnataka High Court, to be followed by officers for removal of trees posing a threat to life or structures in the city. This SOP is to be followed even for the removal of any tree, branch or fruit that is likely to fall, endangering any person or structure, to prevent any danger. The cost shall be recoverable from the owner of the tree, in the manner provided in Section 470 of the Municipal Corporations, Karnataka Act, 1977. Taking on record the SOP containing the procedure of submitting applications, Justice Suraj Govindaraj noted that the court has not expressed any opinion on the validity, or otherwise, of the SOP. It was placed in response to a petition filed by Dr V L Nandish from Jayanagar 4th T Block, for not acting on his request to remove a tree on the neighbouring property which had started leaning against his house. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); First, Nandish made several requests to the owner of the neighbouring property but no action was taken. Later, he submitted several representations to the BBMP authorities. When no action was taken, he approached the high court. The BBMP’s counsel informed that the tree was removed and submitted in court that there is no procedure for the removal of such trees, but an SOP would be drawn up. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp