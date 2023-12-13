BBMP takes up Rs 10.45-crore junction upkeep work

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To beautify the city and to create safer public spaces, the BBMP has taken up a project to improve junctions and beautify historical spots, including Shivananda Junction Flyover, Trilite (Race Course) Junction, Ananda Rao Circle, and BHEL Circle on Mysuru Road, at an estimated Rs 10.45 crore.

M Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Projects, said providing pedestrian infrastructure, such as kiosks, seating and resting spots, drinking water facilities, charging stations, way-finding signages and shaded waiting areas, creating a kerb edge around traffic islands and fixing broken medians are on the anvil.

Besides, planting trees, shrubs and flowering plants, building a planter/boundary edge for traffic islands, providing steps for seating and public plazas, providing floor lights, landscape lights and street lights, building paved pathways inside the islands, creating pedestrian crossings and providing bollards and ramps at entry and exit of the islands has also been planned. The provision of autorickshaw pickup zones is an important feature of the project.

“Works such as constructing toilets under flyovers, creating public plazas, walking tracks, granite and grill works, installing equipment for board games (chess, carrom) and creating art galleries are in progress. Realignment of the carriageway at Trilite (Race Course) Junction is done with the coordination of traffic police. Concept drawings for traffic island development are finalised and preliminary works have started at traffic islands,” he said.

In the next 6-8 months, the entire project will be completed and thrown open to public. The project will add further value to ‘Brand Bengaluru’.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: To beautify the city and to create safer public spaces, the BBMP has taken up a project to improve junctions and beautify historical spots, including Shivananda Junction Flyover, Trilite (Race Course) Junction, Ananda Rao Circle, and BHEL Circle on Mysuru Road, at an estimated Rs 10.45 crore. M Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Projects, said providing pedestrian infrastructure, such as kiosks, seating and resting spots, drinking water facilities, charging stations, way-finding signages and shaded waiting areas, creating a kerb edge around traffic islands and fixing broken medians are on the anvil. Besides, planting trees, shrubs and flowering plants, building a planter/boundary edge for traffic islands, providing steps for seating and public plazas, providing floor lights, landscape lights and street lights, building paved pathways inside the islands, creating pedestrian crossings and providing bollards and ramps at entry and exit of the islands has also been planned. The provision of autorickshaw pickup zones is an important feature of the project.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Works such as constructing toilets under flyovers, creating public plazas, walking tracks, granite and grill works, installing equipment for board games (chess, carrom) and creating art galleries are in progress. Realignment of the carriageway at Trilite (Race Course) Junction is done with the coordination of traffic police. Concept drawings for traffic island development are finalised and preliminary works have started at traffic islands,” he said. In the next 6-8 months, the entire project will be completed and thrown open to public. The project will add further value to ‘Brand Bengaluru’. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp