In largest haul, drugs worth Rs 21 crore seized in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 16 kg of MDMA, both in crystal and powder form, along with 500 grams of cocaine -- all worth Rs 21 crore -- were seized from a 44-year-old Nigerian. The drugs were meant to be supplied at rave parties around New Year’s Eve. The drugs were recovered from the house of Leonard Okwudili, a resident of Ramamurthynagar. He had entered India on a business visa.

An arrest was made by the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB. Addressing the media after the seizure, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, “The seized MDMA is both in the form of crystals and powder. The total cost comes up to Rs 16 crore. The 500 grams of cocaine is worth about Rs 5 crore.” The drugs were concealed in soap boxes, bedsheet covers, chocolate boxes and even dress materials.

The police are also checking his antecedents to find out if he had cases against him in other parts of the country. The owner of the house, where Okwudili was staying, is also being questioned.

