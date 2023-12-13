One more arrested in Belagavi stripping case

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In connection to the incident of assault and stripping of a woman at Hosa Vantamuri village of Belagavi taluk, the city police arrested another accused on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Shivappa Vannuri (50), a resident of Hosa Vantamuri village of Belagavi taluk. He was a former president of Gram Panchayat. With this, the total number of arrests has increased to eight. A team of police headed by the ACP Girish is investigating the case.

The police, who had produced four women accused before the court on Monday, carried the remaining four persons to the spot to conduct ‘Panchnama’ and then produced them before the court. All the eight accused have been remanded for judicial custody for fourteen days. As a precautionary measure, one KSRP one DAR police unit and some police staff from Kakati police station have been deployed for security at the village.

District Minister Satish Jarkiholi and BJP state president BY Vijayendra met the victim woman at the district hospital. He promised her that the government will bear the medical expenses and expenses of the damage done to her home during the attack, and extend support to her and her family.

Speaking to TNIE, Police Commissioner Sidramappa said that a team has been formed to investigate this sensitive case. Another accused was arrested on Tuesday. The other accused will be arrested soon, he said.

COUPLE APPEARS BEFORE TOP COP, SEEKS PROTECTION

The couple which had eloped on Sunday night, following which the boy’s mother was stripped, assaulted and tied to an electric pole in Hosa Vantamuri, appeared in the police commissioner’s office in Belagavi on Tuesday. Dundappa Gadkari and Priyanka Naik, who were in love with each other, fled the village on Sunday night. Priyanka’s parents had barged into the boy’s house and committed the heinous crime. Police were on the lookout for the couple to provide protection, when they themselves appeared before the commissioner and requested security.

