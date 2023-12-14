Childless couple kidnaps siblings, held at Yeshwanthpur railway station in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kodigehalli police arrested a couple who kidnapped two children — an eight-month-old boy and his six-year-old sister — as they had no children. The couple was about to board a train when the police arrested them at the Yeshwanthpur railway station on Tuesday night.

The police said Balram, 40, and Pramila Devi, 32, from Bihar, had been working at a construction site in Thindlu. They kidnapped the children, whose father works at a processed food factory and mother a homemaker, on Tuesday afternoon. The couple allegedly offered chocolates to the children while they were playing outside their residence in Thindlu, a kilometre away from where Balram and Pramila had been working.

The parents, who did not find the children, approached the police and filed a complaint. Swinging into action, the police collected CCTV footage from the locality. In a video footage, they could see Pramila talking to the kids and offering chocolates to them. The kids follow her.

The police immediately alerted police stations across the city about the kidnapping and started hunting for the suspects.

Around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, the children were seen at the Yeswanthpur railway station. “The police at the railway station spotted the suspects with the children and alerted the Kodigehalli police, who rushed to the railway station and nabbed the couple, rescuing the children. The couple was about to board a train to Bihar and had planned the kidnap since they, who had been married for over 10 years, did not have children,” the police said.

The Kodigehalli police have registered a case and are further investigating.

